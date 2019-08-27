Ohio awards final prizes in opioid science challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has awarded the final round of prizes in its global technology challenge seeking scientific breakthroughs to address the U.S. opioid crisis.

Four winners were announced Tuesday, with each receiving $1 million as part of the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge.

Winning ideas included "Brave Button," an in-home device from Vancouver, Canada-based Brave Technology Coop. It summons help and support in the event of an overdose.

Two Massachusetts-based companies won prizes. Concord-based Prapela created a device to treat withdrawal symptoms in opioid-addicted infants. Boston-based DynamiCare Health created an app to facilitate testing and medical support.

Cleveland's University Hospitals developed an app to help prevent abuse and addiction.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) launched the technology plan in 2017 in response to the deadly opioid crisis