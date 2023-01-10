Ohio AG asks justices to lift order blocking abortion law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's attorney general has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in on the future of the state's near-ban on abortions, despite arguing less than six months ago that the same court lacked jurisdiction to determine the paused law's constitutionality.
Republican Attorney General Dave Yost appealed for the high court's intervention on Jan. 3. The filing came after Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins preliminarily blocked the law and the First District Court of Appeals denied Yost's attempt to appeal Jenkins' ruling.