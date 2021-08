BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife officials say a disease in white-tailed deer that last year prompted refunds to thousands of hunters is once again showing up in some areas of the state.

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease — commonly known as EHD — is a viral disease transmitted by biting gnats. The hardest-hit area appears to be within a 20-mile radius of the Bismarck-Mandan area with localized outbreaks elsewhere, Game and Fish Wildlife Veterinarian Charlie Bahnson said.