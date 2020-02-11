Officials seek voluntary evacuations due to landslide risk

FALL CITY, Wash. (AP) — Residents of dozens of homes east of Seattle near Fall City were advised to evacuated because of landslide danger.

Officials with King County said on Twitter Monday afternoon that land movement was threatening to cut access to the homes at any time. Officials say a soils expert would visit the area Tuesday to evaluate next steps.

There was no estimated time for when the land would stabilize. People in more than 50 homes were advised to evacuate, KCPQ-TV reported. Residents who choose not to leave may be isolated for an extended period with no way in or out, county officials said.

Northeast of Seattle near Monroe, a slide has closed a private road to a neighborhood housing about 120 people. An escort brought people out of the area Monday.

And near Mount Rainier, several roads are closed because of landslides and washouts, state transportation officials said. The National Park Service has been running an escort convoy each day over a Forest Service back road for residents dealing with the landslide, so they can get supplies, KOMO-TV reported.

Crystal Mountain Resort, which has been closed for days by slides on roads leading to the ski area, is planning to reopen Tuesday, pending approval from state transportation officials.