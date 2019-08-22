Officials say respiratory illnesses may be tied to vaping

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State health officials say two Connecticut residents have been hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms they believe are linked to vaping and e-cigarette use.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is investigating and says both patients admitted to vaping and using e-cigarettes with marijuana and nicotine.

Their symptoms include shortness of breath, fever, coughing, vomiting and diarrhea.

Health officials said in a release that the symptoms are similar to a common infection, but can lead to severe complications requiring extended hospital stays.

The number of breathing illnesses reported among people who vape is growing. Federal health officials are now looking into more than 150 possible cases in 16 states, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking clinicians to report such cases to local and state health authorities.