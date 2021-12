MEHLVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man died in a house fire over the weekend, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1:35 a.m. Sunday at a home in Mehlville, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home and later found a 61-year-old man dead in the home’s basement. Police did not immediately release the man’s name.

St. Louis County Police said investigators believe the fire was accidental, but have not said how they believe the fire started.

Mehlville is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.