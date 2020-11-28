https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Officials-report-more-than-4-200-new-COVID-cases-15759134.php
Officials report more than 4,200 new COVID cases in WA
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state reported more than 4,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Washington State Department of Health published the state’s latest COVID-19 cases on Friday. Numbers were not updated Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
KOMO reports that on Friday, DOH reported 4,261 new COVID-19 cases.
The latest surge pushes the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 158,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,703 deaths.
View Comments