Officials: Man set himself on fire while using blow torch

Harvey, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was hospitalized after accidentally setting himself on fire from the waist up while using a blow torch to repair his truck.

The man was working under the chassis of his 18-wheeler truck on Thursday when the blow torch ignited, Harvey Volunteer Fire Company 2 Captain Mike McAuliffe told the Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate.

The 58-year-old victim became covered in flames above his waist and ran 200 feet (61 meters) from his repair yard to a nearby business to call for help. He was transported to a New Orleans hospital after people in that business extinguished the fire and called 911.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity, but said he is in critical but stable condition.

McAuliffe said the truck also suffered some minor fire damage.