Officials: 911 service out in some areas of Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — State officials say 911 emergency service may not be working in some areas of Washington state.

Washington Emergency Management said on Twitter at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday that the agency was getting widespread reports of a 911 outage impacting their systems.

The tweet said the state 911 Coordination Office was investigating the cause.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter that texting to 911 still appeared to be functional.

People who need to call authorities are asked to call non-emergency numbers in each county. The state Emergency Management Division has a list of numbers on its website.