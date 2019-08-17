Officials: 8 dogs die in Cape Girardeau house fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters say no people were injured, but eight dogs have died, in an early morning fire in southeastern Missouri.

Television station KFVS says the fire broke out early Saturday morning in a Cape Girardeau home.

Officials say firefighters were able to get the home's occupants to safety, but were told by the occupants that 14 dogs and one cat were inside the home.

Search crews found eight dogs dead inside the home. Six dogs and the cat were rescued.

Fire crews administered oxygen to the surviving animals.

Officials say smoke detectors were installed in the home, but did not go off.

