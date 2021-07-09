Officials: 3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape July 9, 2021 Updated: July 9, 2021 6:50 a.m.
1 of5 These undated photos provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Department in Lewistown, Ill., shows, from left, Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, Zachary Hart, 36, and Eugene Roets, 23. The four inmates escaped from the Fulton County Jail in Lewistown on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Authorities didn't immediately say how the men escaped, but said they should be considered armed and dangerous. (Fulton County Sheriff's Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — Three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured, officials said.
Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday's escape, authorities said. People were asked to call 911 if they saw Zachary Hart, 36.