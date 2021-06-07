Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 40 ASIM TANVEER AND MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 9:39 a.m.
1 of9 Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. Waleed Saddique/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A police officer and volunteers gather at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. Waleed Saddique/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. Waleed Saddique/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Soldiers and volunteers recover a body from the wreckage at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. Waleed Saddique/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. Waleed Saddique/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Soldiers use a crane to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. Waleed Saddique/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. Waleed Saddique/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 In this photo released by Pakistan's army media wing Inter Services Public Relations, troops and rescue workers gather at the site of trains collided in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (Inter Services Public Relations vis AP) AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 In this photo released by Pakistan's army media wing Inter Services Public Relations, troops and rescuers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (Inter Services Public Relations vis AP) AP Show More Show Less
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing at least 40 people, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to pull survivors and the dead from the crumpled cars.
Cries for help pierced the night as passengers climbed out of overturned or crushed rail cars, and local people rushed to the scene in the district of Ghotki, in the southern province of Sindh. Later in the day, heavy machinery arrived to cut open some cars, in the hopes of rescuing several people still believed to be trapped. The military deployed troops and helicopters to assist.
Written By
ASIM TANVEER AND MUNIR AHMED