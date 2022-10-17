This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — After a two-year absence, the return of Trumbull Restaurant Week seems to have been a hit, said Trumbull Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar.

The event, which took place last week, involved more than a dozen local eateries offering specials to help draw the dollars and palates of local diners. Restaurants could offer either a fixed price menu, two-for-one promotion, or a buy something, get something else free promotion. Though Bakalar expects to continue hearing feedback over the next few weeks, what she's heard to date has been positive.

"So far, I have spoken with the owners of Old Towne, Ecco, Franco Gianni, SICILIEat, Ten Asian, Ichiro, Abi’s and Marianna’s who all say they received business from Restaurant Week," she said. "I will reach out to the others this week. We take in feedback and use it to improve the event each year. We hope to hold restaurant week again in fall of 2023."

One specific suggestion she's already received is a request to make the promotion run over two weeks. Bakalar said one restaurant owner told her that lengthening the event might help spread out the crowds.

"We will check this with other restaurants since in the past the majority did not want to include two weekends," she said.

Bakalar announced in July that Restaurant Week would be returning, after going on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the participating restaurants only opened within the past year, including Ecco Wine Bar, SICILEat Italian Kitchen and Pizza Bar, and Guacamole's Mexican Cuisine. The town promoted the event through a web site, print and digital advertising, signs, radio and social media posts.

Bakalar said the event was an opportunity for locals to not only sample new restaurants, but also to revisit old favorites.

"We heard from a number of patrons that restaurant week reminded them to go back to some places in town they hadn’t been in a while," she said. "Residents and visitors seemed pleased."