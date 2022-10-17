This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — After a two-year absence, the return of Trumbull Restaurant Week seems to have been a hit, said Trumbull Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar.
The event, which took place last week, involved more than a dozen local eateries offering specials to help draw the dollars and palates of local diners. Restaurants could offer either a fixed price menu, two-for-one promotion, or a buy something, get something else free promotion. Though Bakalar expects to continue hearing feedback over the next few weeks, what she's heard to date has been positive.