Official: State still can inoculate kids without parental OK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state can still vaccinate some minors without parental consent, aiming to clear up contradictory claims from lawmakers who complained that the state's former vaccine chief circulated information about the longstanding childhood vaccination policy before she was fired.
On Friday, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, who fired Michelle Fiscus and temporarily paused outreach efforts for all childhood vaccines, dialed back claims by lawmakers that the state's clinicians won't follow the parental consent policy. That policy was established under a 1987 state Supreme Court case applicable across public and private health providers. Piercey said it remains in effect, but is used only in “very nuanced and fringe situations.”