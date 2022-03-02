Official: New Mexico to remain vigilant amid virus respite

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top health official said Wednesday that the state is transitioning into a new phase of the coronavirus pandemic but that it will remain vigilant in case of another surge.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase told reporters during a virtual briefing that there has been a precipitous drop in cases and hospitalizations over recent weeks and that hospitals are seeing relief. He pointed to more available beds but noted that the state still needs to do more to build up its nursing workforce.