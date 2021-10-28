Official: Meeting didn't impact Noem daughter's application

South Dakota's labor secretary told lawmakers Thursday that officials had decided to give Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter another chance to win her state real estate appraiser license even before a meeting in the governor's office that has spurred conflict of interest questions.
The Associated Press reported last month that on July 27, just days after a state agency moved to deny Kassidy Peters' license, her mother, Noem, convened a meeting that included Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman, the then-director of the appraiser certification program, and Peters herself.