Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 4:42 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains.
A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city of Lashkar Gah. It said forces targeted Taliban positions, killing 54 fighters and wounding 23 others. It made no mention of a clinic or school being bombed.