Officer placed on administrative leave for transphobic rap

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (AP) — A New York police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after a transphobic rap video circulated the internet.

The video displayed a man who identified himself as New Paltz Officer Robert Sisco expressing transphobic views and encouraging violence against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported Tuesday.

The video surfaced as police across the nation face scrutiny for their handling of protests against police brutality and social injustice. Protesters gathered Sunday at the Brooklyn Museum to honor two transgender women, Riah Milton and Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells, who were found dead last week.

Fells was found in Philadelphia and Milton in Liberty Township, Ohio. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides.

The man was wearing a police uniform with the name tag that read “R. Sisco” declared that there are only two genders and that Clinton should be hanged for treason.

Later in the song, Sisco said, “just because I’m a cop it doesn’t mean that I’m bad.”

Police Chief Rob Lucchesi said there is no timeline for the investigation.