https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Officer-involved-shooting-in-Belton-suspect-15276195.php
Officer-involved shooting in Belton; suspect hospitzlized
BELTON, Mo. (AP) — A suspect is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in western Missouri.
Cass County Sheriff's Department Capt. Kevin Tieman said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Sunday at a trailer park in Belton. Cass County deputies and Belton officers responded to a reported disturbance.
Tieman says the Belton officers located the suspect and another person. During that encounter, the suspect was shot.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with what Tieman called serious injuries.
No further details were immediately released.
Belton, a town of about 23,500 residents, is 20 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri.
View Comments