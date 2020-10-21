Officer fatally shoots dog that was biting, dragging woman

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer shot a pit bull to death Tuesday afternoon as it was attacking a woman, authorities said.

The Enfield officer was responding to an unrelated call and saw the dog attacking the woman, police said. The dog was biting the woman's foot and the owners were able to stop it by pouring hot water on it, officials said.

But the pit bull then lunged at the woman again, bit her near her neck and began dragging her across a yard, forcing the officer to shoot the dog, police said in a statement.

“The Enfield Police Department wishes to stress that action such as this is taken only under extraordinary circumstances,” police said. “This outcome, while unfortunate, appears to have been unavoidable in an effort to protect the female victim from any further harm or additional injury.”

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene for severe lacerations to her foot and a neck-area wound.

No charges against the dog's owners were announced, but police said they're reviewing the incident.