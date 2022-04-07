Obamas, students cheer high court's 1st Black female justice HILARY POWELL and JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 7:36 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — "On this vote, the yeas are 53, the nays are 47, and this nomination is confirmed,” Vice President Kamala Harris said from her chair presiding over the Senate. Then, she smiled.
And with that, the nation's first female and first Black vice president announced the confirmation of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. Ketanji Brown Jackson will join the high court following Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement this summer.
