Oakland County health officials confirm rabies in pet cat

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Health officials in suburban Detroit have confirmed rabies in a pet cat.

The confirmation in Birmingham Friday follows verification so far this year of the disease in four bats and 11 skunks in Oakland County.

Officials said last month that a dead skunk found in nearby West Bloomfield tested positive for rabies. Other Oakland County communities with rabies confirmed in skunks include Southfield, Rochester Hills and Troy.

Health officials say pet owners should have their dogs and cats vaccinated against the rabies virus. Symptoms in animals include general sickness, swallowing problems and excessive drooling, slow and unusual movement, no apparent fear of humans and aggression.

Rabies can be fatal to humans after symptoms begin to occur. Deaths can be prevented with a vaccine administered immediately after exposure.