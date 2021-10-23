'Nursing nooks' at Trumbull, other libraries, offer moms private breastfeeding space

TRUMBULL — “You’re doing amazing!” reads a note stuck to a message board posted in a quiet corner of the Trumbull Library children’s section. The board with the perky message is alongside a hefty armchair and a coffee table, which features information on breastfeeding.
The whole tableau is shielded from general view by a screen that bears the words “Nursing Nook.” It’s supposed to be a cozy, private space where breastfeeding moms can go to nourish their babies in relative solitude, said library director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen. The nook was placed in the back of the library, because it’s generally fairly quiet.