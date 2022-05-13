Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death TRAVIS LOLLER, Associated Press May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 9:12 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of24 RaDonda Vaught listens to proceedings during her sentencing in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 People listen to the broadcast of the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of24 RaDonda Vaught reacts to victim impact statements during her sentencing in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
4 of24 People demonstrate outside the courthouse where the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught is being held Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 People demonstrate outside the courthouse where the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught is being held Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
6 of24 Judge Jennifer Smith listens to proceedings during the sentencing of RaDonda Vaught in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
7 of24 Michael Murphey talks about losing his mother, Charlene Murphey, during the sentencing for RaDonda Vaught in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 People demonstrate outside the courthouse where the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught is being held Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
9 of24 RaDonda Vaught enters the courtroom ahead of her sentencing in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
10 of24 RaDonda Vaught covers her face in her hands her sentencing in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 A woman prays during a demonstration outside the courthouse to a broadcast of the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
12 of24 Demonstrators sit outside the courthouse where the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught is being held Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
13 of24 Demonstrators gather outside the courthouse where the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught is being held Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 People demonstrate outside the courthouse where the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught is being held Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
15 of24 People demonstrate outside the courthouse where the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught is being held Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
16 of24 People demonstrate outside the courthouse where the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught is being held Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Chandra Murphey talks about losing her mother-in-law, Charlene Murphey, during the sentencing for RaDonda Vaught in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
18 of24 Rhonda Murphey talks about losing her mother-in-law, Charlene Murphey, during the sentencing for RaDonda Vaught in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
19 of24 Kaitlyn Stokes speaks on behalf of RaDonda Vaught during Vaught's sentencing in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Kelly Kelley, a childhood friend of RaDonda Vaught, speaks during Vaught's sentencing in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
21 of24 Nurse practitioner Rebecca Wray speaks on behalf of RaDonda Vaught during Vaught's sentencing in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, May 13, 2022. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Nicole Hester/AP Show More Show Less
22 of24 People listen outside the courthouse to a broadcast of the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 People listen outside the courthouse as former nurse RaDonda Vaught speaks during her sentencing hearing Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24 The courthouse is reflected in the glasses of a demonstrator listening to the broadcast of the sentencing hearing for former nurse RaDonda Vaught Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient was sentenced to three years of probation Friday as hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the courthouse, warning that criminalizing such mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals.
A state judge imposed the sentence on RaDonda Vaught after she apologized to relatives of the victim, Charlene Murphey, and said she’ll be forever haunted by her mistake. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication.