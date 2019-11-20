Nurses picket Honolulu hospital in ongoing contract dispute

HONOLULU (AP) — A group of more than 50 nurses have carried picket signs near a Hawaii hospital to protest contract issues.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the nurses picketed outside Straub Medical Center in Honolulu Tuesday.

The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1.

The Hawaii Nurses Association representing 450 registered nurses at Straub have been picketing since Saturday.

Association President Daniel Ross says the nurses plan to continue picketing Wednesday to draw attention to what they consider a strict and punitive attendance policy.

Straub CEO Art Gladstone says parent company Hawaii Pacific Health has an equitable attendance policy.

Gladstone says the hospital has been negotiating with the association and offered a settlement providing wages and benefits consistent with other union contracts.

Negotiations are scheduled to resume Wednesday.

