Number of patients keeps falling at Detroit-area provider

DETROIT (AP) — A health-care provider in southeastern Michigan said it has dropped below 400 COVID-19 patients for the first time in five weeks.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will ease restrictions and allow residential and commercial construction to resume May 7, spokesman Zack Pohl said.

Henry Ford Health System, which has five acute-care hospitals, said it had 377 patients Wednesday, down from 418 a day earlier. It had 376 COVID-19 on March 26.

Henry Ford said it has discharged 1,705 patients in the last 30 days.

Michigan's largest provider, Beaumont Health, has also been reporting significant reductions in COVID-19 patients. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said a field hospital at TCF Center, which was built to help area hospitals, won't be needed much longer.

COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. More than 3,500 people in Michigan have died.

Some hospitals in rural counties are feeling the pinch. Intensive care units in Arenac, Branch, Lapeer and Mecosta counties were at full capacity Monday, the state health department said.