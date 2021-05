BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will end its COVID-19 vaccine preregistration system at the end of May, the Baker administration announced Friday.

The state's COVID-19 Vaccine Finder will remain available. The site lists more than 900 locations across the state to receive a shot.

Also Friday, the administration announced that beginning Monday, it is expanding the state’s homebound vaccination program to help schedule in-home vaccinations for eligible residents who are unable to get to a vaccine site.

The homebound program is primarily using Johnson & Johnson vaccines, a vaccine that only requires one visit to an individual’s home. For individuals 12-17 years old who are homebound, the program is offering Pfizer vaccines.

Over the next several days, all those still in the preregistration system will be contacted with an opportunity to book appointments before the system closes on May 31. All remaining people who have preregistered will be given an opportunity to book before the system shuts down, officials said.

Residents will still be able to track down a location to receive a COVID-19 shot using the state’s vaccine finder website.

Officials said there are thousands of appointments available across the state. The website also includes information about walk-up appointments at select locations, accessibility information, and how individuals can plan for their appointment using the MBTA trip planner tool.

Individuals can also filter by type of vaccine offered to ensure that people under 18 or their parents can search for locations that only offer the Pfizer vaccine. Those who need more help can call 211 to reach the Massachusetts Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line for assistance booking an appointment.

The state launched the preregistration system on March 12. Since then, nearly 2 million people have preregistered and nearly 600,000 appointments have been scheduled, officials said.

___

HIGH-RISK COMMUNITIES

The number of Massachusetts communities still considered at high risk for coronavirus transmission has dropped to just two, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Lawrence and New Bedford are the only two communities in the so-called “red zone,” down from six last week. The number of high-risk communities peaked at 229 in mid-January but has now declined for six consecutive weeks as more and more people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state has 351 distinct municipalities.

As of Thursday, more than 4 million Massachusetts residents had gotten at least one coronavirus shot and 3.3 million were fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

The state has specifically targeted the hardest-hit communities for vaccinations, COVID-19 Command Center spokesperson Kate Reilly told the Boston Herald.

Focusing on the state’s 20 hardest-hit communities, outreach teams have knocked on more than 118,000 doors, made 25,000 phone calls, had 37,000 one-on-one conversations and dropped off more than 31,000 flyers, she said.

Larger communities are designated high risk if they have an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate greater than or at 4% during a given week.