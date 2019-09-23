Number of confirmed vaping illnesses in Idaho grows to 6

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health officials say there are now six confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illness in the state.

The Idaho Division of Public Health is working with health officials across the state to identify cases of severe lung illness in people who have reported vaping or using e-cigarettes.

The first two confirmed cases of the illness were reported in Idaho about two weeks ago. On Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that number had climbed to six.

The outbreak of vaping-related lung disease has sickened at least 530 people in 38 states, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people have died nationwide as of Thursday.