Notre Dame announces honor roll students
Notre Dame High School Principal Christopher Cipriano has announced the following students from Trumbull have been named to the first marking period honor roll:
High Honors
Grade 12 - Lucas Gelmetti, Sophie Stachurski
Grade 11 - Danna Aguilar, Rose Baker, Hannah Bershefsky, Katarina Christensen, Annie Deal, Brian Essing, Elizabeth LaFrance, Riley Marko, Jillian Nunez, Leo Xie
Grade 10 - Nick Chen, Corinn Ouellette, Tiffany Suporn, Shelly Wu
Grade 9 - Colleen Baker, Katie Nguyen
Honors
Grade 12 - Madison Bartram, Alfio Furnari, Emily Pontes, Jolene Theilman
Grade 11 - Patrick Benvenuto
Grade 10 - Fiona Carty, Jayda Hume, Jeffrey Langelius, Christian Richard, Gino Tarantino, Danielle Yardis
