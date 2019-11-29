Notre Dame announces honor roll students

Notre Dame High School Principal Christopher Cipriano has announced the following students from Trumbull have been named to the first marking period honor roll:

High Honors

Grade 12 - Lucas Gelmetti, Sophie Stachurski

Grade 11 - Danna Aguilar, Rose Baker, Hannah Bershefsky, Katarina Christensen, Annie Deal, Brian Essing, Elizabeth LaFrance, Riley Marko, Jillian Nunez, Leo Xie

Grade 10 - Nick Chen, Corinn Ouellette, Tiffany Suporn, Shelly Wu

Grade 9 - Colleen Baker, Katie Nguyen

Honors

Grade 12 - Madison Bartram, Alfio Furnari, Emily Pontes, Jolene Theilman

Grade 11 - Patrick Benvenuto

Grade 10 - Fiona Carty, Jayda Hume, Jeffrey Langelius, Christian Richard, Gino Tarantino, Danielle Yardis