Notre Dame High School names valedictorian

Sophie Stachurski has been named the valedictorian of Notre Dame’s class of 2020.

A member of the inaugural Distinguished Scholars Program, as well as the Frank and Marissa Martire Leadership Institute, Sophie has established a tremendous four-year record of achievements both in and out of the classroom, an announcement said. As impressive as her academic record is as evidenced by her valedictorian status, her roster of extra-curricular activities is just as remarkable, it said.

President of the National Honor Society, Sophie was also the recipient of the St. Thomas Aquinas Award, the Harvard University Book Award, and was named a College Board AP Scholar and a Governor’s Scholar semifinalist. Sophie completed more than 350 hours of service during high school, including participating in the school annual mission trip to Kentucky and Camden, NJ. She was also Student Council president, a member of the Drama Club, Campus Ministry, and Link Crew, and had her essay “The Lion, the Witch, and the Educational Value of C.S. Lewis” published by the Cardinal Newman Society in April, 2018.

Principal Chris Cipriano commented, “Sophie has been one of the top students with whom I have had the pleasure of working during my two decades at Notre Dame. Her commitment to academic achievement, coupled a desire to serve her students and the greater community, sets a high bar for all. She will be tremendously missed at ND.”

Sophie, a resident of Trumbull, will be attending Georgetown University in the fall.

Notre Dame High School in Fairfield will hold its 60th graduation ceremony on Friday, July 10, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 11, at 9:30 a.m., on the school’s football field. The school is holding two ceremonies to comply with the governor’s directive that in-person graduation crowd sizes cannot exceed 150 people.