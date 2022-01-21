Norway mass killer tests limits of lenient justice system MARK LEWIS, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2022 Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 5:37 a.m.
STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Convicted mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik spends his days in a spacious three-room cell, playing video games, exercising, watching TV and taking university-level courses in mathematics and business.
Halfway through a 21-year sentence and seeking early release, Breivik, 42, is being treated in a way that might seem shocking to people outside of Norway, where he killed eight in an Oslo bombing in 2011, and then stalked and gunned down 69 people, mostly teens, at a summer camp.