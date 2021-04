SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of a woman who was a passenger on the utility vehicle he was driving when it crashed.

Christopher Bosma, 48, of Lake Park, entered the written plea Friday, the Sioux City Journal reported. He is charged with vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated and vehicular homicide due to reckless driving in the July 18 death of Kelsie Strum, 34, of Lake Park.