Northrop Grumman $36M contract for B-52 work in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. has a contract for up to nearly $36 million worth of work on B-52 parts at its repair plant in southwest Louisiana.

The Air Force contract is among those signed Wednesday by the Pentagon and described in a daily list.

Northrop Grumman was hired to repair 174 removable engine coverings called nose cowls for B-52 bombers. The Air Force has more than 75 of the planes, and each has eight engines, according to an Air Force fact sheet.

Northrop Grumman is based in McLean, Virginia. The work in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is to be completed by July 2021.