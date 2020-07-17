Northern Indiana county joins others in mandating face masks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Northern Indiana’s LaPorte County on Friday became the latest local government in the state with a mandate for people to wear face masks while in public as the state has seen a recent growth in the number of coronavirus hospitalizations.

At least three other nearby counties, along with the cities of Indianapolis, Evansville and West Lafayette also have imposed mask requirements. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has encouraged the wearing of face coverings but has declined to issue a statewide mandate.

The LaPorte County order was approved by a 2-1 vote by county commissioners Wednesday. It requires masks for adults and children 3 years old and older in any indoor public area and outdoors when they can’t stay at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from people outside their household.

County Commissioner Vidya Kora, a physician, said he believed face coverings were a small sacrifice to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“I really think wearing a mask is an act of kindness, compassion, respect, humility and love for your fellow human beings,” Kora said.

Similar mask requirements have been issued in nearby St. Joseph, Elkhart and LaGrange counties.

Holcomb has said he would support local officials who choose to adopt mask requirements while not seeing a statewide mandate as necessary now.

“We’re in a state where the numbers could be very different county by county, even region by region,” Holcomb said. “We’re comfortable where we are right now working with local leaders.”