North Macedonia government to meet over deadly hospital fire Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 3:31 a.m.
1 of15 Police officers and forensics investigate the site at a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A police officer walks past burned hospital equipment on the site of a destroyed field hospital following a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving numerous people dead. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Police officers secure the area for forensics team to investigate the site of destroyed field hospital following a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving numerous people dead. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Police and forensic officers investigate the site of destroyed field hospital following a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving numerous people dead. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A police officer looks at a bed at the site of a fire in a makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving at least 10 people dead. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 Police officers and forensics investigate the site at a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Police officers and forensics investigate the site at a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Police officers guard the access to a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 A burned out makeshift hospital stands after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 Investigators work at the site of a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Firemen and police officers stand near a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern town of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in Tetovo. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 Firemen and police officers stand near a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern town of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in Tetovo. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Investigators work at the site of a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Forensics and police officers work near a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's western city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Police and public health officials in North Macedonia say at least 10 people have died and many others have been injured by a fire at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 Firemen talk to each other standing near the burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's western city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Police and public health officials in North Macedonia say at least 10 people have died and many others have been injured by a fire at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia's government will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving at least 14 people dead.
The blaze broke out late Wednesday in the western city of Tetovo, where the hospital had been set up following a recent spike in infections in the region that left local hospitals full.