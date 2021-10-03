North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Oct. 3, 2021 Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 5:04 a.m.
FILE - This Sept. 28, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government shows what North Korea claims to be a new hypersonic missile launched from Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County, Jagang Province, North Korea.
FILE - This Sept. 30, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government shows what North Korea claims to be the test firing of a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in North Korea.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country's missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body.
During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea's missile launches and calls on it to fully implement council resolutions that ban its ballistic missile firings.