Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM , Associated Press May 15, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 4:34 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, May 15, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) 朝鮮通信社/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, May 15, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) 朝鮮通信社/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, May 15, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) 朝鮮通信社/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an emergency consultative meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, May 15, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) 朝鮮通信社/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People watch the North Korean side at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, May 15, 2022. North Korea has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers as it mobilizes more than a million health and other workers to try to suppress the country's first COVID-19 outbreak, state media reported Sunday. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 People pass by posters reminding precautions against the coronavirus at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, May 15, 2022. North Korea has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers as it mobilizes more than a million health and other workers to try to suppress the country's first COVID-19 outbreak, state media reported Sunday. The signs read "The precautions against the coronavirus 19." Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 People watch the North Korean side at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, May 15, 2022. North Korea has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers as it mobilizes more than a million health and other workers to try to suppress the country's first COVID-19 outbreak, state media reported Sunday. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Bottles of hand sanitizer are placed at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, May 15, 2022. North Korea has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers as it mobilizes more than a million health and other workers to try to suppress the country's first COVID-19 outbreak, state media reported Sunday. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 A destination sign to North Korea's capital Pyongyang is seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, May 15, 2022. North Korea has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers as it mobilizes more than a million health and other workers to try to suppress the country's first COVID-19 outbreak, state media reported Sunday. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized officials over slow medicine deliveries and mobilized the military to respond to a surge in suspected COVID-19 infections, as his nation struggled to contain a fever that has reportedly killed dozens and sickened nearly a million others in a span of three days.
North Korean health authorities said Monday that eight more people died and an additional 392,920 were newly found to have feverish symptoms. That brings the death toll to 50 and illnesses to more than 1.2 million, respectively. It’s a sharp jump from six dead and 350,000 sick reported last Friday, a day after the North said that it found that an unspecified number of people in capital Pyongyang tested positive for the omicron variant.
Written By
KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM