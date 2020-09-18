North Dakota sets daily highs in 4 coronavirus categories

BISMRCK, N.D. (AP) — Daily coronavirus data in North Dakota set four records on Friday, as active cases of COVID-19 neared 3,000, deaths continued to mount in Burleigh County, and the state issued an emergency call for volunteer staffing at long-term care facilities that are seeing a surge in cases.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the general population statewide totaled 508, active cases reached 2,986, hospitalizations totaled 77 and daily tests hit 10,006. All were daily highs.

Health officials reported the coronavirus-related deaths of a Burleigh County woman in her 90s and a Burleigh man in his 90s, both of whom had underlying medical conditions. They brought the county’s COVID-19-related death total to 36. Eight of those deaths have been reported in the past three days. The state total stands at 184.

The state through its North Dakota Health Alert Network on Thursday issued a call for volunteer nurses and certified nursing assistants, saying “there is an urgent need for surge staffing for the next week in long term care facilities.” State data showed a total active case count statewide of 319, 138 residents and 181 staff.

The 508 new cases reported Friday were in 38 counties.