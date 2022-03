BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — One of the longest serving state lawmakers in the country and a meticulous guardian of the the state's money said Monday he is retiring from the North Dakota Legislature.

Republican Sen. Ray Holmberg, 79, of Grand Forks, was first elected in 1976. He is the longest-service active legislator in the state and is tied as the longest-serving state senator in the U.S. with Democratic South Carolina Sen. Nikki Setzler, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.