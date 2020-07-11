North Dakota reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 90 new cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Saturday reported two more deaths from COVID-19, along with 90 new cases as the state experiences a rise in cases over the last two weeks.

The increase in cases comes as the state makes mass testing available while it lifts state-mandated business closures. The positivity rate of tests has remained under 5%, an indicator that the state is aggressively testing for coronavirus.

Still, at least two businesses in Bismark temporarily shut down again after reopening, the Bismarck Tribune reported. The businesses, the Sports Page bar and the Butterhorn restaurant, are testing their employees for COVID-19, according to their social media posts.

The state has recorded 4,243 cases during the pandemic, according to the Department of Health. 83% of those people have recovered, but 87 have died.