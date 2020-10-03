North Dakota officials report 443 new virus cases, 7 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Saturday reported 443 new cases of the coronavirus, bumping the total to more than 23,000 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.

Officials said active cases of COVID-19 increased by 45, to a total of 3,784, and seven deaths were confirmed in the last day. One of the victims was a man in his 40s from Bottineau County with no underlying health conditions.

Hospitalizations fell by 11 since Friday, for a total of 100. Nearly 20,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Cass County recorded 95 virus cases in the last day, followed by Stark County with 94, Burleigh County with 71 and Morton County with 27.

There have been nearly 719 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.