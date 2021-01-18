North Dakota lawmaker sorry for mass email of QAnon video

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Republican state representative from North Dakota apologized for sending a video from the QAnon movement to all of his fellow lawmakers over the weekend, saying he mistakenly thought it was a message from President Donald Trump.

Rep. Terry Jones said he forwarded the video, a compilation of Trump speeches and rallies, because he “thought it was good information.” He planned on Monday to send out another video, but only to Republicans because he angered Democrats with the mass email, The Bismarck Tribune reported Monday.