North Dakota confirms record active virus cases for 4th day

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Sunday reported a record number of new active COVID-19 cases in the last day, as well as positive virus tests in all but seven of the state's 53 counties.

The update showed 257 active cases statewide, for a total of 4,426 people who are currently infected. It's the fourth straight day of record active cases.

Hospitalizations increased by four, to 144. The number of people in medical facilities has increased steadily for a week, taxing the state's hospital capacity.

A total of 640 people tested positive in the last day, including 145 in Cass County and 134 in Burleigh County. Grand Forks, Mercer, Morton, Ramsey, Ward and Williams counties all reported cases in double figures.

Officials confirmed three new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus: a man in his 100s from Emmons County, a man in his 70s from Kidder County and a woman in her 70s from Stark County. There have been 339 fatalities since the pandemic began.

