North Dakota confirms 80th death since start of pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. — The coronavirus death toll in North Dakota reached 80 on Wednesday with the death of a Stark County man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions, state health officials said.

Health officials also confirmed 39 new virus cases, including 15 in Cass County, the state's hot spot with a total of 2,260 cases. There were nine positive tests reported in Burleigh County, increasing its total to 267, and two in Grand Forks County, for a total of 387. No other county has reached 100 cases.

The update included five COVID-19 reports in Williams County, two each in Stark and Traill counties, and one apiece in Dunn, Mercer, Steele and Walsh counties.

A total of 3,615 residents have been diagnosed with the virus statewide and 3,210 people have recovered. Twenty people remain hospitalized, a drop of five from Tuesday's report.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.