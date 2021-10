KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — A woman attempting to cross a five-lane highway was killed when she was struck by a car whose driver didn’t stop, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol told news outlets that Amy Jo Tyndall, 43, and a second person were trying to cross N.C. Highway 11 near Ashland Drive juts outside of Kinston in Lenoir County around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The highway has four travel lanes, a center turn lane and was not lighted. the patrol said.