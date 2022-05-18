Beasley, Budd win as NC voters pare down primary candidates GARY D. ROBERTSON, Associated Press May 17, 2022 Updated: May 18, 2022 12:08 a.m.
RALElGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley won their respective Senate primaries on Tuesday, setting up a fall election matchup that should again test former President Donald Trump's influence in North Carolina.
Budd won the 14-candidate Republican primary over former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, while Beasley had entered Tuesday as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, which 11 people sought. Current GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is retiring.
