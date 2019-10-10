North Carolina seeks input on pedestrian safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state agency in North Carolina wants to find ways to improve pedestrian safety across the state, beginning with downtown Raleigh.

The Office of State Human Resources began the "WalkSmartNC" initiative on Thursday with the help of the Governor's Highway Safety Program and other agencies.

The initiative will start with the collection of public feedback from pedestrians, with a focus on a 60-block area in the center of Raleigh. Feedback will be collected for the next 30 days through an online safety study that includes a mobile app and interactive map.

The human resources office says the study's findings will be used to create a pilot safety-awareness campaign and a best practices guide that could be used by other communities and organizations.