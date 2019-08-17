North Carolina county warns of toxic ponds in 12 parks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — County officials in North Carolina have issued a warning about ponds in more than a dozen parks after tests found a toxic algae that can kill dogs at a popular park in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Mecklenburg County issued the warning on Friday.

Officials tested water in the pond at Park Road Park on Thursday. They said they would post warning signs at the park and 13 others across the county.

Officials say pets should not be allowed to drink from the pond or come into contact with the water.

