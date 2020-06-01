North Carolina capital to impose curfew amid protests

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s capital city will be enacting a curfew starting Monday night, after two nights of protests over the death of George Floyd that led to street fires, store break-ins, and fireworks being thrown at police officers.

“For the safety of our residents, I feel we need to impose a curfew starting tomorrow,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told The News & Observer.

The National Guard was deployed in Raleigh, police there said in a tweet early Monday. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, had said at a news conference Sunday that hundreds of Guardsmen were available Sunday night to cities that requested them, including Raleigh and Charlotte.

The curfew comes as protests in the city Sunday night led to direct confrontations with police, who released tear gas to disperse crowds, news outlets reported. Protesters swarmed a Confederate monuments, spraying it with graffiti.

Windows were smashed at several offices and businesses, and break-ins were reported at jewelry stores and other shops. The state's archives and Transportation department buildings also had their windows smashed, WRAL-TV reported.

At some point, a protester shot fireworks and others threw water bottles at police as officers shouted at them to “Get back” and responded with tear gas, The News & Observer reported.

Baldwin, who signed a state of emergency Sunday afternoon to allow a curfew to be imposed, said she had hoped “for the best” and “didn’t want to automatically jump” to placing a curfew on Sunday night, a day after more than 1,000 people marched in downtown Raleigh in protests that later turned.

“We had about two hours of peaceful protesting,” Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said at a Sunday morning press conference. “Everything after that was anarchy.”

In Fayetteville, where protests have also turned chaotic and fires were set, Mayor Mitch Colvin declared a state of emergency and implemented a curfew from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

In Charlotte, more than 15 demonstrators were arrested during protests Sunday night, the city’s police department said in a Twitter post. Charlotte police said four of the protesters were arrested for assaulting officers, including one person who was arrested for hitting an officer with a rock. Three others were arrested on illegal weapon charges, police said.

The details of the Raleigh curfew that will start on Monday night will be announced Monday morning, Baldwin said.