North Carolina AG to probe sources of 'forever chemicals'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Attorney General will have his office investigate the sources behind so-called “forever chemicals” that have contaminated drinking water in the southeastern part of the state.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that AG Josh Stein made the announcement on Monday.

The chemicals his office will focus on include substances like PFAS and GenX. The state investigation will look into manufacturers and other possible sources of the pollution.

PFAS are used in industrial processes to make things like nonstick coatings and fire suppression foams. Stein says the chemicals do not break down once they are released into the environment. They also build up in human blood and organs, causing harm to people's health.

GenX is a type of PFAS.

It became well-known after the StarNews newspaper in Wilmington reported research by N.C. State University in 2017 that found significant amounts of the pollutants in the Cape Fear River. The river supplies drinking water in that area.

GenX has also been found in wells near the Chemours Co.’s Fayetteville Works plant in Bladen County.